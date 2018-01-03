Pennsylvania shop offers sauerkraut ice cream

If you're not a fan of the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition of pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day for good luck, then the following concoction will probably make you nauseous. If you do like it, there's still a chance to try a variation of this unusual pairing.

For the Friday and Saturday before New Year's Eve, Urban Churn in Harrisburg offered customers a limited-time flavor: sauerkraut ice cream.

"Yes, you read that right," the ice cream shop wrote in a Facebook post. "A perfect balance between sweet, salty and the right amount of bitter."

The small-batch ice cream shop reportedly sold out of the flavor, and Urban Churn decided to bring it back for the new year as part of its "Bogus Week" promotion.

At the shop's main location inside the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, sauerkraut ice cream will be offered from Thursday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 6, along with several other unique flavors, including:

• Bread and Butter Pickle - A Sweet, Spiced Flavour with a touch of pickle bite!

• Maple Scrapple - Our famous Scrapple ice cream with Real Maple Syrup

• Brie, Ritz, White Balsamic & Rosemary - Blended Creamy Brie Cheese, Ritz Crackers throughout with a base of infused white balsamic vinegar and rosemary.

• Feta, Lemon & Thyme - this is a fan favourite!

Temperatures in Harrisburg are expected to drop into the single digits this weekend, so you'll have to be feeling particularly adventurous to try frozen treats flavored with pickle, scrapple, cheese or sauerkraut.