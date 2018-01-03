January 03, 2018

Pennsylvania shop offers sauerkraut ice cream

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Food
Sauerkraut ice cream Urban Churn/Facebook

Sauerkraut ice cream from Urban Churn in Harrisburg.

If you're not a fan of the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition of pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day for good luck, then the following concoction will probably make you nauseous. If you do like it, there's still a chance to try a variation of this unusual pairing.

For the Friday and Saturday before New Year's Eve, Urban Churn in Harrisburg offered customers a limited-time flavor: sauerkraut ice cream.

"Yes, you read that right," the ice cream shop wrote in a Facebook post. "A perfect balance between sweet, salty and the right amount of bitter."

The small-batch ice cream shop reportedly sold out of the flavor, and Urban Churn decided to bring it back for the new year as part of its "Bogus Week" promotion.

At the shop's main location inside the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, sauerkraut ice cream will be offered from Thursday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 6, along with several other unique flavors, including:

• Bread and Butter Pickle - A Sweet, Spiced Flavour with a touch of pickle bite!
• Maple Scrapple - Our famous Scrapple ice cream with Real Maple Syrup
• Brie, Ritz, White Balsamic & Rosemary - Blended Creamy Brie Cheese, Ritz Crackers throughout with a base of infused white balsamic vinegar and rosemary.
• Feta, Lemon & Thyme - this is a fan favourite!

Temperatures in Harrisburg are expected to drop into the single digits this weekend, so you'll have to be feeling particularly adventurous to try frozen treats flavored with pickle, scrapple, cheese or sauerkraut.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Food Harrisburg Pennsylvania Ice Cream

Just In

Must Read

Weather

The next few days: Snow, 'wicked cold' and significant impacts
Carroll - Frozen Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row

Eagles

Eagles players requested to practice in pads this week
010318DougPederson

Comedians

Colin Quinn wants you to shut up and enjoy the show
Colin Quinn

Treatments

Temple Hospital recognized for treatment of incurable disease
Stock_Carroll - Temple University

Sixers

Video of every Markelle Fultz move from his return to Sixers practice
010218-MarkelleFultz-KyleNeubeck1

Food & Drink

Insane man eats 16 cheesesteaks in half a day for some reason
Cheesesteaks Bon Appétit

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.