Shootings Police
Pennsylvania State Police Michael Rubinkam/AP

This Friday, March 6, 2015, photo shows the seal for the Pennsylvania State Police.

November 07, 2017

Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot during traffic stop

Shootings Police Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Associated Press

NAZARETH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a corporal exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop, and both were shot and wounded.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on a highway in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.

Police say the corporal was outside his cruiser when he exchanged fire with the suspect. Police say the suspect fled and drove himself to Easton Hospital, where he was taken into custody. He is being treated for gunshot wounds.

The corporal was flown to a separate hospital where police say he is being treated for "multiple gunshot wounds." His name wasn't immediately released.

Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he is "praying for this trooper and their family."

Police gathered evidence from suspect's car, which appeared to have its rear window shot out.

Just In

Must Read

Elections

10242017_Pennsylvania_Elections

2017 Pennsylvania general election: What you need to know

Eagles

110617CarsonWentz2

Top 10 Carson Wentz highlights in 2017 (so far), in gifs

Adventures

Bike riding

Learning to ride a bike as an adult

Eagles

Nick Foles

Video: Skip Bayless criticizes Carson Wentz for strip sack of Nick Foles

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.