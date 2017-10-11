Health Courts
Trump Birth Control Alex Brandon/AP

In this July 24, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law.

October 11, 2017

Pennsylvania sues Trump administration over new birth control rules

Employers are no longer required to cover preventative health care services

Health Courts Pennsylvania Lawsuits Contraception Josh Shapiro Philadelphia Birth Control
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued the Trump Administration on Wednesday, challenging its rollback of an Obamacare mandate that requires insurance companies to cover birth control without a co-pay.

The regulations announced by the administration last week allows employers and insurers to opt out of covering preventative health care services, including birth control, on religious or moral grounds.

RELATED STORY: Critics say Trump birth control rule ignores science

Under the new rules, some 2.5 million Pennsylvania women might have to pay more for their health care, said Shapiro, who announced the lawsuit at a Planned Parenthood health center in Philadelphia.

"Previously, exceptions to this mandate were extremely narrow," Shapiro said in a statement. "Now, as a result of these new rules, virtually any employer can refuse to provide coverage for contraceptive services for their employees, who will now have to pay more for health care."

The lawsuit claims the new rules deny women equal protection under the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment and violate the First Amendment by elevating employers' religious beliefs over the constitutional rights of women. 

It also alleges the regulations violate the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Administrative Procedure Act.

"As a result of these abuses, which replace evidence-based science and medical reasoning with political calculation, millions of women could be penalized and denied needed contraceptive care against the advice of science, public health and medical professionals," Shapiro said. "They violated the rule of law in the way in which they promulgated this regulation, and today we filed this suit to stop them."

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. 

Other states, including Washington and California, also have sued the Trump administration over the new rules.

John Kopp

John Kopp

john@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Courts

12172015_kathryn_knott2_AP.

Judge declines to dismiss retaliation lawsuit against Kathryn Knott, father

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Technology

laptop

Why are file sizes only getting bigger, not smaller?

Sixers

Sixers special beer

You can drink a beer inspired by Joel Embiid during 76ers season

Escapes

Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.