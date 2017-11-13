Pennsylvania teen, missing for two months, believed victim of sex trafficking

Police and family fear a Pennsylvania teenager, reported missing two months ago, is the victim of sex trafficking.

Corrine Slusser, 19, of Bloomsburg, was last seen on Sept. 20 at a hotel in Queens, New York City, eight days after her family reported her missing because she didn't show up to her grandfather's funeral in Florida.

According to the New York Daily News, Slusser, who attended Bloomsburg Area High School, moved away from home at 17. While staying with friends she attempted suicide, and while recovering in the hospital she met the man who would become her pimp and convince her to move to New York in March.

A relative told the newspaper that in August her mother received a copy of an order of protection against the pimp, a 32-year-old man who hasn't been identified in media reports.

The Daily News reports that the order was from an August incident in which Slusser claimed the man stole $300 from her, and when she confronted him he grabbed her by the throat and choked her, slamming her against a wall.

The man was arrested on $1,000 bail and the temporary protection order was issued, and a copy was sent to Slusser's mother's house in Bloomsburg.

Her mother, Sabina Tuorto, took to Facebook in October, expressing hope that Slusser would return. "I need her home and I cant bare anymore days like this," she wrote. "I fear the worst but I pray for the best and her to return home ... waiting for an Angel to hear my prayer."

Slusser, an active and popular social media user, last posted to Instagram on Sept. 10, showing someone – possibly her — smoking what appears to be a blunt in the Bronx. On Sept. 7, she posted photos of an apartment in the Bronx, which she said she had "all to myself."





Police sources told the Daily News that human trafficking investagtors with the NYPD are looking for Slusser, and believe she may have been handed off to several different pimps since she disappeared.