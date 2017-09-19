Transportation Driving
Pennsylvania Turnpike Chris Gardner/AP Photo

Automobiles drive into the Fort Washington Interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

September 19, 2017

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

Transportation Driving Pennsylvania Road Closures Turnpike Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are warning motorists of an 80-mile detour they'll encounter in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The detour will run from 9 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday as crews close the toll road between the New Castle and Cranberry interchanges.

That's being done so crews can demolish and replace a bridge in New Sewickley. New construction techniques are being used to replace the bridge quickly.

But the closure also means motorists who try to use that stretch of turnpike will be detoured onto Interstates 376, 80 and 79 to get around it.

Motorists are urged to avoid that stretch of turnpike this weekend, but especially during peak travel hours, because major delays are expected.

The New Castle interchange, Exit 10, and Cranberry, Exit 28, are about 18 miles apart.

