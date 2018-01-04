January 04, 2018

Pennsylvania unveils half-ton butter sculpture ahead of Farm Show

By Andrew Parent
This year, the half-ton sculpture depicts the diversity of Pennsylvania's agriculture, officials said Thursday.

What to do with a half-ton of scrap butter? Pennsylvania, for one, opts to carve a grand sculpture out of it each year.

This year's sculpture, unveiled Thursday ahead of the 102nd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, depicts the diversity of Pennsylvania agriculture, according to the show's Facebook and Twitter pages. 

It features an agronomist, a dairy farmer, a cow, a milk processor and a shopper with a basket of goods.

The work particularly recognizes people in various careers and roles that support the state's $5 billion dairy industry.

After the show, the sculpture will be taken to a Pennsylvania farm to be converted into energy in a methane digester, officials said.

The farm show runs Saturday to Jan. 13 at the Pensylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. The show, which features thousands of animals, food, displays and other exhibits, is the largest indoor agricultural event in the world.

