October 23, 2017

Pennsylvania woman celebrates 94th birthday by skydiving

By Associated Press

HAZLETON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by going skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

Williamsport resident Eila (AY'-lah) Campbell says she figured she might not "make it for another year" at her age, so she took the 10,000-foot (3,048-meter) plunge on Sunday at Hazleton Regional Airport.

Granddaughter Sara Schuelke (SHOOL'-kee) and great-granddaughter Jess Fox also jumped. Each woman jumped separately but in tandem with an instructor.

Campbell described the free fall as "kind of a wow" and says she'd skydive again.

The owner of Above the Poconos Skydives says he's never seen anyone as old as Campbell jump.

