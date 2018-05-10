More News:

May 10, 2018

Pennsylvania woman, the oldest American, dies at 114

By PhillyVoice staff
Milestones Seniors
05102018_Delphine_gibson_wikia Source/Gerontology Wiki

Delphine Gibson, the day before her 112th birthday.

The oldest living American, Delphine Gibson of Pennsylvania, died Wednesday at the age of 114.

Gibson was a resident of Huntingdon County. Her death was announced by a local funeral home, according to news reports.

Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted his condolences for Gibson, the last known surviving person in the United States born in 1903.

"Frances and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Delphine Gibson, America's oldest citizen," the tweet said. "Born in 1903, she lived in PA for more than 90 years. She was an incredible Pennsylvanian and she will be missed."

Gibson was born Aug. 17, 1903 in South Carolina. She lived at Huntingdon Hills Nursing and Rehab Center for the last 14 years.

She became the oldest person in the United States upon the death of Adele Dunlap on February 5, 2017.

Gibson was relatively young to be the oldest living American, at No. 6 on the list of oldest living people.

Chiyo Miyako, a woman from Yokohama, Japan, is the oldest living person at 117 years, 8 days.

