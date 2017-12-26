Pennsylvania woman shocked by $284 billion electric bill

A Pennsylvania woman who went online to check her electric bill was shocked to find she owed more than $284 billion.

Mary Horomanski said her eyes “just about popped out” of her head when she saw all those numerals, the Erie Times-News reports. She thought maybe her family had mistakenly installed their Christmas lights.

There was a sliver of good news: the full amount wasn't due until November 2018. But a minimum payment of $28,156 was showing due this month.

Horomanski’s son contacted Penelac, her electric provider, who admitted the mistake, the Times-News reported. Parent company First Energy said restoring a decimal point to its correct place lowered the homeowner's bill to a proper $284.46.

