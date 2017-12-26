December 26, 2017

Pennsylvania woman shocked by $284 billion electric bill

By PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Bills
12262017_electrical_meter_wiki Kristoferb/Wikipedia

An electrical meter.

A Pennsylvania woman who went online to check her electric bill was shocked to find she owed more than $284 billion.

Mary Horomanski said her eyes “just about popped out” of her head when she saw all those numerals, the Erie Times-News reports. She thought maybe her family had mistakenly installed their Christmas lights.

There was a sliver of good news: the full amount wasn't due until November 2018. But a minimum payment of $28,156 was showing due this month.

Horomanski’s son contacted Penelac, her electric provider, who admitted the mistake, the Times-News reported. Parent company First Energy said restoring a decimal point to its correct place lowered the homeowner's bill to a proper $284.46.

Read the full story here.


PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Odd News Bills Pennsylvania Electricity Bills

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Raiders game
122617NickFoles

Social Media

50 great Tweets from 2017 (feat. an extra 12 Joel Embiid classics)
011617_Embiid-Twitter

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 19, Raiders 10
122517NickFoles3-USAToday

Wildlife

Celebrity great white shark Mary Lee goes missing in Atlantic
Shark

New Year's Eve

End the year watching New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront
Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

Lawsuits

Lawsuit: Comcast enrolled customers in programs without their consent
Carroll - Comcast Center

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.