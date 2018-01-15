Pennsylvania's Steak-umm wins hard-fought campaign for verified Twitter account

January 15, 2018
Getting your Twitter account verified with that little blue checkmark is a badge of pride. It's a status reserved for the most sought-after of celebrities, savvy brands and original personalities.
Sometimes, you have to be bold and shameless to get Twitter to give you the respect you deserve. That's what Steak-mmm, the Reading-based producer of thin-sliced and frozen steaks, accomplished on Monday.
Thanks to a phenomenal string of hilarious tweets and gifs, the DIY cheesesteak meat producer is now verified by Twitter.
OPERATION #VERIFYSTEAKUMM WAS A SUCCESS YOU SAVAGES— steak_umm (@steak_umm) January 15, 2018
THE CORRUPT @TWITTER BUREAUCRATS FINALLY BENT TO THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE
STEAK-UMM BLESS THIS DAY pic.twitter.com/kbpFb20w7k
#VerifySteakUmm has been by the people, for the people— steak_umm (@steak_umm) January 15, 2018
it was for everyone who got told they were too small
that they would never make it
that there was no hope
it was for the underdogs
the oppressed
the little beef
when doubts come creeping in, remember...
even giants fall pic.twitter.com/jGVdY8lXlC
Along the way, Steak-umm's relentless campaign angered some, including a surprising number of Twitter users who had been blocked by the company, which now has a following of more 12.7 thousand. For context, when Steak-umm was blasted by Something Awful for creating Social Web/Community Guidelines in 2014, the company had just about 700 followers. They've come a long way.
To celebrate Steak-umm's victory, we present few of their best recent tweets, many of which were submitted by fans who took up the cause along the way.
#VERIFYSTEAKUMM pic.twitter.com/CmJryUBJ7C— Joey (@oxkidox) January 15, 2018
January 10, 2018
@steak_umm presents The Simpstrongs S1E3 pic.twitter.com/V9lNLTixx6— Over🌹Easy (@OverEasyForever) January 13, 2018
the photo round earthers don't want you to see pic.twitter.com/2SXDhXhZOt— steak_umm (@steak_umm) January 11, 2018
January 6, 2018
December 11, 2017
busting into Big Soy headquarters like pic.twitter.com/lVAjm4DAwU— steak_umm (@steak_umm) January 11, 2018
proud of u today pic.twitter.com/1LklzavARm— Erik Online Wright (@samseabornagain) January 15, 2018
@steak_umm I was pondering life today and thought it was appropriate to spend some time thinking about the ancients and how important meat sheets would have been to them. Thus they created MeatHenge. pic.twitter.com/KUS1NnWVP5— It’s Erik with a K (@ErikMcCarty) January 11, 2018
January 9, 2018
#VerifySteakUmm pic.twitter.com/V0TnATxICf— steak_umm (@steak_umm) January 4, 2018