January 15, 2018

Personalize your perfume by designing your own scent

Stand out in a world of Chanel No. 5 bottles

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
DIY Classes
perfumes Xinhua/Sipa USA

During an Invent Your Scent Live! session, guests are provided a kit containing six different liquid fragrances and various tools to make their own personalized fragrance.

Flip through any number of women's magazines and you'll likely come across an article on how to find your best scent, offering advice on which new perfume to buy based on your zodiac or your fashion style or your favorite color. 

But instead of picking a celebrity-branded bottle off the shelf at your local beauty retailer or department store, why not create a personalized fragrance?

On Monday, Jan. 29, there will be a perfume-making party at Gran Caffe L'Aquila, an Italian restaurant in Center City.

RELATED: Nighttime beer garden opening inside Academy of Natural Sciences | The bridal suite is "every Anthropologie girl's dream room"

Attendees will be guided by "scentertainers" to perfect their one-of-a-kind perfumes. 

Tickets for the event are $59 per person and include a complimentary glass of prosecco.

The Gran Caffe L’Aquila event is the first in what will be a regular schedule of Invent Your Scent programs planned for the Philadelphia area.

Invent Your Scent

Monday, Jan. 29
6:15-7:45 p.m. | $59 per person
Gran Caffe L'Aquila
1716 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more DIY Classes Philadelphia Beauty Products

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Snow looks to miss Philly to the north – but Tuesday PM rush could be slick
Carroll - Slippery Snow Covered Roads

Eagles

Doug Pederson was the prize of the 2016 head coaching class
011517DougPederson

Housing

West Lofts billed as luxury apartments – but residents say they're roughing it
Carroll - West Lofts West Philly High School

Hockey

Bucks County native earns spot on US Olympic hockey team
011218_Gunderson-Sweden

Television

'SNL' returns with alum appearances and an F-bomb
SNL morning joe bill murray

Funerals

PHOTOS: City bids farewell to fallen Philly firefighter
Carroll - Funeral for Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew LeTourneau

Escapes

Limited - Italy Lake Como

$1690 -- Guided Tour of Italy for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.