May 23, 2017

Philadelphia beats Pittsburgh in '2017's Best Summer Vacation Spots' list

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Best summer vacation spot? Philadelphia may not have made it in the top 10, but it beat Pittsburgh, and that's all that matters.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, published its list of "Best Summer Vacation Spots" of 2017 last week, and the Philadelphia-Wilmington-Camden area came in at No. 24, 12 spots above Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

The website looked at 80 cities and divided them up based on six factors, including travel and local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety. Each of the six categories considered other factors, too, including cost of living, number of restaurants in the city, the quality of parks and beer gardens per capita.

Pittsburgh trailed behind at No. 36.

When looking at individual categories, Philly ranked highest in attractions – because as the birthplace of the nation, of course it did.

However, the City of Brotherly Love took a nosedive under WalletHub's "local costs" category.

Pittsburgh took the No. 3 spot for safest U.S. vacation destinations but was placed at No. 63 for its weather.

Still confused? Check out this list of 11 reasons why Philadelphia is better than Pittsburgh from PhillyVoice's Brian Hickey. That should clear things up. 

See WalletHub's top 10 picks below or find the full list here

1. Las Vegas

2. Los Angeles

3. Orlando

4. Chicago 

5. San Diego

6. Atlanta

7. Houston

8. Dallas

9. Sacramento

10. New York

