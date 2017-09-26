Food & Drink Parties
September 26, 2017

Philadelphia Brewing Co. to host anniversary party

Hang in the new on-premise bar and outdoor garden area

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Philadelphia Brewing Co. will host a party celebrating its 10-year anniversary from when it reestablished its brand in 2007.

The party will feature food trucks, drink specials, free brewery tours and live music from 4-10 p.m.

Attendees can hang out at the new Peacock Room, an on-premise bar and outdoor garden area. There, all of the brewery's beers will be on draft and in bottle, plus Commonwealth Ciders' full line of dry ciders and cocktails exclusively made with local spirits.

Philadelphia Brewing Co. operates its brewery and distribution center out of the historic Weisbrod & Hess building in Kensington, which was constructed in 1885.

The brewery's line of beers include Kenzinger, Walt Wit, Newbold, Rowhouse Red and Broken Bell.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s 10th Anniversary Party

Thursday, Sept. 28
4-10 p.m.
Philadelphia Brewing Co.
2440 Frankford Ave.

Sinead Cummings

