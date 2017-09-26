Philadelphia Brewing Co. to host anniversary party

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Philadelphia Brewing Co. will host a party celebrating its 10-year anniversary from when it reestablished its brand in 2007.

The party will feature food trucks, drink specials, free brewery tours and live music from 4-10 p.m.

Attendees can hang out at the new Peacock Room, an on-premise bar and outdoor garden area. There, all of the brewery's beers will be on draft and in bottle, plus Commonwealth Ciders' full line of dry ciders and cocktails exclusively made with local spirits.

Philadelphia Brewing Co. operates its brewery and distribution center out of the historic Weisbrod & Hess building in Kensington, which was constructed in 1885.



The brewery's line of beers include Kenzinger, Walt Wit, Newbold, Rowhouse Red and Broken Bell.

Thursday, Sept. 28

4-10 p.m.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.

2440 Frankford Ave.