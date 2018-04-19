Philadelphia Eagles 2018 schedule

On Thursday evening, the NFL released the 2018 schedule for all 32 teams. While the Philadelphia Eagles' opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2017 season, the order in which the Birds will play them was unknown.

Here's the Eagles' 2018 regular season schedule, which includes six nationally televised games.

• Week 1, Thursday, 9/6, 8:20 p.m.: Falcons at Eagles

• Week 2, Sunday, 9/16, 1:00 p.m.: Eagles at Buccaneers

• Week 3, Sunday, 9/23, 1:00 p.m.: Colts at Eagles

• Week 4, Sunday, 9/30, 1:00 p.m.: Eagles at Titans

• Week 5, Sunday, 10/7, 4:25 p.m.: Vikings at Eagles

• Week 6, Thursday, 10/11, 8:20 p.m.: Eagles at Giants

• Week 7, Sunday, 10/21, 1:00 p.m.: Panthers at Eagles

• Week 8, Sunday, 10/28, 9:30 a.m.: Eagles at Jaguars (in London)

• Week 9: BYE

• Week 10, Sunday, 11/11, 8:20 p.m.: Cowboys at Eagles

• Week 11, Sunday, 11/18, 1:00 p.m.: Eagles at Saints

• Week 12, Sunday, 11/25, 1:00 p.m.: Giants at Eagles

• Week 13, Monday, 12/3, 1:00 p.m.: Redskins at Eagles

• Week 14, Sunday, 12/9, 4:25 p.m.: Eagles at Cowboys

• Week 15, Sunday, 12/16, 8:20 p.m.: Eagles at Rams

• Week 16, Sunday, 12/23, 1:00 p.m.: Texans at Eagles

• Week 17, Sunday, 12/30, 1:00 p.m.: Eagles at Redskins

