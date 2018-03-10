March 10, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
How will Howie and Doug shape the Eagles' depth chart this offseason?

Free agency hasn't even begun yet, and the Philadelphia Eagles have already had a slew of changes to their roster, whether it be with trades, retirement announcements, or signing guys to futures contracts to fill out their roster, which presently sits at 79 players.

In preparation of the start of the NFL's new league year on March 14th, here's an updated look at the Eagles' depth chart (as we see it), which we'll update every time Howie Roseman makes a move this offseason.

Offense

 QBCarson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld   
 RBJay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount (FA) Corey Clement Darren Sproles (FA)  Donnel Pumphrey
 RB (cont.)Kenjon Barner (FA) Wendell Smallwood    
 WR1Alshon Jeffery Shelton Gibson Marquess Wilson  
 WR2Mack Hollins Bryce Treggs Dom Williams  
 Slot WR Nelson Agholor Greg WardRashard Davis   
 TEZach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton (FA) Billy Brown Adam Zaruba 
 TE (cont.) Joshua Perkins    
 LTJason Peters Halapoulivaati VaitaiWill Beatty (FA)   
 LGStefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack 
  
 CJason Kelce  Isaac SeumaloJon Toth   
 RGBrandon Brooks Darrell Greene 
  
 RTLane Johnson Taylor Hart    


Defense

 
 LDEBrandon Graham Chris Long Steven Means  
 DTFletcher Cox Destiny Vaeao Winston Craig Aziz Shittu 
 DT Tim Jernigan Beau Allen (FA)Elijah Qualls   
 RDEDerek Barnett Michael Bennett Vinny Curry   
OLB Nigel Bradham (FA) Najee Goode (FA)Nate Gerry   
 MLB Jordan HicksDannell Ellerbe (FA) Joe Walker   
 OLB Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill   
 CBJalen Mills Sidney JonesDaryl WorleyDJ Killings Elie Bouka 
 SMalcolm Jenkins  Corey Graham (FA) Jaylen Watkins (FA)   
 S Rodney McLeod Chris Maragos Tre Sullivan  
 CBRonald Darby Rasul DouglasDe'Vante BausbyRandall Goforth 
 Nickel CB Patrick Robinson (FA) 
  

Special teams

 
Jake Elliott Caleb Sturgis (FA) 
 Cameron Johnston 
LS  Rick Lovato 
Braman Bryan Braman (FA)  
KR Kenjon Barner Corey Clement 
PR Kenjon Barner Donnel Pumphrey 


