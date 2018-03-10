Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart

March 10, 2018
Free agency hasn't even begun yet, and the Philadelphia Eagles have already had a slew of changes to their roster, whether it be with trades, retirement announcements, or signing guys to futures contracts to fill out their roster, which presently sits at 79 players.
In preparation of the start of the NFL's new league year on March 14th, here's an updated look at the Eagles' depth chart (as we see it), which we'll update every time Howie Roseman makes a move this offseason.
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nick Foles
|Nate Sudfeld
|RB
|Jay Ajayi
|LeGarrette Blount (FA)
|Corey Clement
|Darren Sproles (FA)
|Donnel Pumphrey
|RB (cont.)
|Kenjon Barner (FA)
|Wendell Smallwood
|WR1
|Alshon Jeffery
|Shelton Gibson
|Marquess Wilson
|WR2
|Mack Hollins
|Bryce Treggs
|Dom Williams
|Slot WR
|Nelson Agholor
|Greg Ward
|Rashard Davis
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Brent Celek
|Trey Burton (FA)
|Billy Brown
|Adam Zaruba
|TE (cont.)
|Joshua Perkins
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Will Beatty (FA)
|LG
|Stefen Wisniewski
|Chance Warmack
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jon Toth
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Darrell Greene
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Taylor Hart
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Chris Long
|Steven Means
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Destiny Vaeao
|Winston Craig
|Aziz Shittu
|DT
|Tim Jernigan
|Beau Allen (FA)
|Elijah Qualls
|RDE
|Derek Barnett
|Michael Bennett
|Vinny Curry
|OLB
|Nigel Bradham (FA)
|Najee Goode (FA)
|Nate Gerry
|MLB
|Jordan Hicks
|Dannell Ellerbe (FA)
|Joe Walker
|OLB
|Mychal Kendricks
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|CB
|Jalen Mills
|Sidney Jones
|Daryl Worley
|DJ Killings
|Elie Bouka
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Corey Graham (FA)
|Jaylen Watkins (FA)
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Chris Maragos
|Tre Sullivan
|CB
|Ronald Darby
|Rasul Douglas
|De'Vante Bausby
|Randall Goforth
|Nickel CB
|Patrick Robinson (FA)
|K
|Jake Elliott
|Caleb Sturgis (FA)
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|LS
|Rick Lovato
|Braman
|Bryan Braman (FA)
|KR
|Kenjon Barner
|Corey Clement
|PR
|Kenjon Barner
|Donnel Pumphrey
