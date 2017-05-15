Music Radio
Philadelphia Orchestra to perform on musical museum crawl Matt Rourke/AP Photo

The Philadelphia Orchestra rehearses at the Kimmel Center, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012, in Philadelphia.

May 15, 2017

Philadelphia Orchestra to get national SiriusXM broadcasts

Music Radio Philadelphia Philadelphia Orchestra Sirius Associated Press
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Orchestra will return to national radio with a broadcast Monday night, and will appear three times a week for at least the next year on SiriusXM.

Philly.com reports the orchestra has only sporadically appeared on national radio since losing the sponsorship of its nationally syndicated series in 1990.

The concerts recorded in Verizon Hall will be broadcast three times a week, making it the only U.S. orchestra to be part of SiriusXM's regularly scheduled programming. The orchestra's concerts are broadcast locally on Temple University's radio station, WRTI-FM.

Twenty-six orchestra programs will be repeated throughout the year. The orchestra is hoping the deal will be renewed in future years.

Ryan Fleur, the executive vice president for orchestra advancement, says "It's exciting to be back on the national stage."

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051517_Eagles_AP

What they’re saying about the Eagles: The NFC East is the strongest division in the NFL

Education

051517_Medway_Carroll.jpg

After 24 years of classes, WWII vet to receive degree at Villanova

Television

Fox & Friends Jillian Mele

Former Comcast SportsNet host Jillian Mele makes 'Fox & Friends' debut

Mindful Mondays

05152017_Shrimp_Dinner_iStock

5 healthy one-pan meals that are perfect for summer

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.