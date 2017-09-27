Philadelphia police investigating several reports of sexual assault in Temple University area

Philadelphia police are investigating several sexual assaults reported on or close to Temple University's campus.

As CBS3 first reported Tuesday, there have been four incidents in the area in the new academic year.

The two latest incidents allegedly took place last Friday in the 1700 block of Fontain Street and the 2000 block of North Broad Street, a police spokesman confirmed. CBS3 reported that the latter incident allegedly happened at or near the Johnson and Hardwick dorms.

Police are treating the alleged incidents as attacks by acquaintances or potential date rapes, CBS3 reported.

Temple officials gave the following statement to the news station:

"Temple is committed to helping any student who experiences violence by offering full support and a variety of resources and services. The university has taken a number of steps in recent years to enhance education, prevention, intervention and adjudication of sexual misconduct complaints. These efforts include an ongoing collaboration with Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR), which maintains a satellite office on campus. Any member of the Temple community who wants to confidentially report an incident of sexual violence may call WOAR (the 24-hour hotline is 215-985-3333) to receive support and counseling from a trained volunteer. Reports may also be submitted anonymously to Temple’s Title IX coordinator via a new online reporting system. For more information about Temple’s resources for sexual misconduct, visit http://sexualmisconduct.temple.edu/.”