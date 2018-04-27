Experience a fantasy world at the Philadelphia Renaissance Faire

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire will take place over two weekends in May.

Families are invited to dress in costume and experience an interactive, fantasy-based recreation of a Medieval village at Fort Mifflin, which is located near the Philadelphia International Airport.

Faire visitors will meet pirates, knife jugglers and even William Shakespeare.

Enjoy the trip back in time, then shop the vendors, grab a bite to eat and check out a performance. Comedy troupes, singers, magicians and dancers will put on shows.

An adult ticket to the faire is $20. Tickets for children up to 12 years of age are $15.



Saturday, May 5, through Sunday, May 6

Saturday, May 12, through Sunday, May 13

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | $15-$20 per person

Fort Mifflin

6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

