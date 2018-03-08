Attend this party to score discounts on registration fees for local spring races

The end of winter is near. If you plan on participating in a spring race, now's the time to register and start training.

There are tons of race options during peak running season, but if you want to score a deal, consider one of the local races participating in Philadelphia Runner's party on Thursday, March 15.

Organizers from more than 10 local races will be at the party to share info on their events and will offer registration for a reduced rate.



Bonus: For every race that you sign up for, you'll receive a $5 credit to Philadelphia Runner and a raffle ticket.

The party will take place 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center City shop on Sansom Street. If you want to jumpstart your training, join in a 3-mile group run taking off at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 15

6-8 p.m. | Free to attend

Philadelphia Runner

1601 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103

