March 08, 2018

Attend this party to score discounts on registration fees for local spring races

The end of winter is near. Now's the time to register and start training

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Running though park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia is one of the best cities for both urban and natural trails.

The end of winter is near. If you plan on participating in a spring race, now's the time to register and start training.

There are tons of race options during peak running season, but if you want to score a deal, consider one of the local races participating in Philadelphia Runner's party on Thursday, March 15. 

RELATED: This 5K takes place at the Philadelphia Zoo | Studio hosting glow-in-the-dark workout set to "Black Panther" soundtrack | Try a trampoline workout for $6 at Freehouse Fitness Studio

Organizers from more than 10 local races will be at the party to share info on their events and will offer registration for a reduced rate. 

Bonus: For every race that you sign up for, you'll receive a $5 credit to Philadelphia Runner and a raffle ticket.

The party will take place 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center City shop on Sansom Street. If you want to jumpstart your training, join in a 3-mile group run taking off at 6 p.m.

Spring Race Party

Thursday, March 15
6-8 p.m. | Free to attend
Philadelphia Runner
1601 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Philadelphia Running

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Michael Bennett's reaction to being traded to Eagles: 'Free Meek Mill'
Michael Bennett USA TODAY

Television

Philly TV news snow coverage roundup: 'I think the gentleman was taking a potty'
FOX29 Lauren Dawn Snowball

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Television

Kelly Ripa rips into 'Bachelor' Arie: 'What's wrong with you?'
Arie Kelly Ripa Bachelor

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
030818NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.