Philadelphia public, parochial schools closed on Thursday for Eagles Super Bowl parade

Philadelphia public and parochial schools will be out of session on Thursday when the Eagles join throngs of fans in Center City to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

School district superintendent William Hite released a statement late Monday afternoon as the city finalizes preparations for Thursday's parade.

“The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event. For this reason we have decided to give our students, teachers and their families the chance to witness history. All School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices will be closed this Thursday, February 8, 2018. On behalf of the students and staff of the School District of Philadelphia, thank you to everyone associated with the Eagles for the difference you make in our schools. You have been a stellar example for Philadelphia’s students and we really appreciate your steadfast commitment to education. Even though we will be closed on Thursday, I want to remind every student, parent and guardian that attending school is absolutely essential. That’s why I want to see everyone in school, on-time and ready to learn on Friday. Just like the Eagles were football heroes on Sunday, I want all of our students to be attendance heroes every day. Congratulations to our Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and I will see everyone in school on Friday. Enjoy the parade!”

All Archdiocesan and parochial elementary schools in the five-county suburban area will be closed as well.

"The Archdiocese of Philadelphia continues to extend its prayerful congratulations and best wishes to the Philadelphia Eagles on their historic victory in Super Bowl LII!" the Archdiocese said in a statement. "Thank you for bringing the Lombardi Trophy home to the City of Brotherly Love!



The Eagles returned home to Philadelphia triumphantly on Monday with their first-ever Lombardi Trophy in tow.

Thursday's parade will begin at 11 a.m. in South Philadelphia, starting at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, and will continue to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.