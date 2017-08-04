Phillies call up prospect Jorge Alfaro with Knapp nursing injury

The Phillies promoted another key piece of the Cole Hamels trade to the majors on Friday.

The Phillies recalled catching prospect Jorge Alfaro and Ricardo Pinto from Triple A Lehigh Valley on Friday as they kick off a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. The Phillies optioned Ty Kelly to the IronPigs to make room for Alfaro.

The move comes after catcher Andrew Knapp took a foul ball off his throwing hand and ultimately left Thursday night's 5-4 loss to the Angels with a bruise.

He's hitting .241/.291/.358 with seven homers and 43 RBIs through 84 games for IronPigs.

The 24-year-old Alfaro has been criticized at times for his plate discipline and defensive work since the Phillies acquired him and four others from the Rangers for Hamels in 2015. He's amassed 116 strikeouts while only walking 13 times thus far in his first season at Triple A.

But his power potential and a strong arm behind the plate are intriguing.

Alfaro went 2 for 16 in a brief stint in the majors as a September callup last season, but he played an important role in Colombia's impressive showing at the World Baseball Classic in March. He also popped the game-tying home run late in Colombia's eventual win over Canada at Marlins Park.

Pinto rejoins the bullpen after starter Jake Thompson – also part of the Hamels trade – was optioned back to the IronPigs Thursday night.











