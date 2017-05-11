Phillies extend manager Pete Mackanin’s contract

The Phillies have signed manager Pete Mackanin to a new two-year contract, extending him through the 2018 season, with a club option for the 2019 season, the team announced Thursday morning.



Now in his third season (second full), Mackanian was working on the final guaranteed year of a two-year contract he signed in March of 2016.

The team will hold a news conference this afternoon to formally announce the extension.

Named interim manager on June 26, 2015 following the resignation of Ryne Sandberg, Mackanin is 121-160 as Phillies manager. He served as Phillies bench coach for four seasons (2009-12) when the team won three of its five consecutive National League East Division titles and was third base coach for one and a half seasons (2014-15) before taking over as manager.

In his major league managerial career, which includes short stints with the Pirates and Reds, Mackanin is 174-213.