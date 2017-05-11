Phillies MLB
AP_17093785403385.jpg Gary Landers/AP

Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin waits for play to begin before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Cincinnati.

May 11, 2017

Phillies extend manager Pete Mackanin’s contract

Phillies MLB Philadelphia Pete Mackanin Matt Klentak
By PhillyVoice Staff

The Phillies have signed manager Pete Mackanin to a new two-year contract, extending him through the 2018 season, with a club option for the 2019 season, the team announced Thursday morning.

Now in his third season (second full), Mackanian was working on the final guaranteed year of a two-year contract he signed in March of 2016.

The team will hold a news conference this afternoon to formally announce the extension.

Named interim manager on June 26, 2015 following the resignation of Ryne Sandberg, Mackanin is 121-160 as Phillies manager.  He served as Phillies bench coach for four seasons (2009-12) when the team won three of its five consecutive National League East Division titles and was third base coach for one and a half seasons (2014-15) before taking over as manager. 

In his major league managerial career, which includes short stints with the Pirates and Reds, Mackanin is 174-213.

 

