Phillies fan follows through on chicken nuggets bet

Before last Thursday night's Phillies game against the Marlins, Damon Miller Jr. made a promise: If Rhys Hoskins hits another home run tonight, I’ll buy "everyone" chicken nuggets.
He directed his wager at the Phillies' official account.
If Hoskins goes yard tonight I'll buy everyone chicken nuggets— Damon Miller Jr. (@Damon_Miller_Jr) September 14, 2017
Well, as he is wont to do, Hoskins hit a home run.
Enjoy. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/N1k3wujGjv— Phillies (@Phillies) September 15, 2017
Uh oh, Damon.
I'm done making bets. Rip wallet https://t.co/UOtzLHgnqN— Damon Miller Jr. (@Damon_Miller_Jr) September 15, 2017
1 Citizens Bank Way— Phillies (@Phillies) September 15, 2017
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Feel free to deliver those nuggets whenever you get a chance. https://t.co/sK24nX5UEC
Tonight I became poor. Thanks to @RhysHoskins22 https://t.co/vf2vZ7NzEU— Damon Miller Jr. (@Damon_Miller_Jr) September 15, 2017
Although the Phillies teased Miller a bit on Twitter about him following through, the team pulled off a nice little stunt by paying to have him hand out 50 boxes of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets at the first base gate at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, most of which went to little kids, according to Miller.
What a guy. pic.twitter.com/s3Oi2xwr2P— Phillies (@Phillies) September 19, 2017
John Stolnis of The Good Phight chatted with Miller, who said his dream was always to play for the Phillies.
That never happened, obviously, but he did get to hand out nuggets, and he got some pretty great seats.
Shoutout to the @Phillies for hooking me up with amazing seats. Thanks again for everything! @RhysHoskins22 Good luck today and hit a bomb! pic.twitter.com/NYRQB1HONS— Damon Miller Jr. (@Damon_Miller_Jr) September 19, 2017
And he even caught a ball from the man whose baseball prowess led to his good fortune:
CAUGHT A BALL FROM @RhysHoskins22 @Phillies THIS IS CRAZY pic.twitter.com/IXgGdzebZV— Damon Miller Jr. (@Damon_Miller_Jr) September 20, 2017
And the Phillies won, in large part thanks to Hoskins. Not a bad night.