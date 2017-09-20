Phillies MLB
Damon Miller Jr. follows through on his bet to give everyone free chicken nuggets after Rhys Hoskins hit another home run.

September 20, 2017

Phillies fan follows through on chicken nuggets bet

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Before last Thursday night's Phillies game against the Marlins, Damon Miller Jr. made a promise: If Rhys Hoskins hits another home run tonight, I’ll buy "everyone" chicken nuggets.

He directed his wager at the Phillies' official account.

Well, as he is wont to do, Hoskins hit a home run.

Uh oh, Damon.

Although the Phillies teased Miller a bit on Twitter about him following through, the team pulled off a nice little stunt by paying to have him hand out 50 boxes of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets at the first base gate at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, most of which went to little kids, according to Miller.

John Stolnis of The Good Phight chatted with Miller, who said his dream was always to play for the Phillies.

That never happened, obviously, but he did get to hand out nuggets, and he got some pretty great seats.

And he even caught a ball from the man whose baseball prowess led to his good fortune:

And the Phillies won, in large part thanks to Hoskins. Not a bad night.

Daniel Craig

