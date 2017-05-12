Phillies' game at Washington postponed, doubleheader Sunday

WASHINGTON – For the second straight night, Mother Nature and the Baseball gods could not come together at Nationals Park. After having their game against the Baltimore Orioles postponed on Thursday, the Washington Nationals were forced to do the same on Friday, when they were set to host the Phillies for the first of three games this weekend but rain interfered.

The Phillies and Nationals will make up Friday's game on Sunday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game (the one originally on the schedule) remains at 1:35 p.m. while the nightcap of the doubleheader will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Nick Pivetta, who was set to make his second career start on Friday, will get his second crack at the Nationals, the team that drafted him and traded him for Jonathan Papelbon, on Saturday night. Jeremy Hellickson will pitch in the matinee on Sunday while Vince Velasquez is scheduled for the final game of the series.

One other Phillies pitching note: Aaron Nola will make his second (and likely final) minor league rehab start on Monday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley at Rochester. Nola could then rejoin the rotation next weekend in Pittsburgh.

Pivetta joined the rotation when Nola (lower back strain) was placed on the disabled list on April 24.

