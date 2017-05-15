Phillies prospect caps off award-winning week with longest home run in ballpark history

Dylan Cozens may not be long for the minor leagues. But his home runs sure are.

The Phillies' 22-year-old outfield prospect, who is coming off one of the best offensive weeks of his career, was honored on Monday by being named International League Batter of the Week. Cozens was 11-for-28 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI last week.

But it wasn't just about the numbers, it was also about the timing of those hits. Two of Cozens' homers were of the walk-off variety – he also had a game-tying single in the ninth inning of a game last week.

And on Sunday, Cozens capped off his week by hitting a monstrous home run, the longest ever at Coca Cola Park, which was built in 2008. By the time it landed – in the street, mind you – it was measured at 469 feet.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Cozens, along with fellow bash-brother Rhys Hoskins, has been a huge reason for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' early season success. They're currently in first place in the International League after winning nine straight games and are 11-2 in May.

Through 13 games this month, Cozens is hitting .370 with seven extra-base hits (including five home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored. His OPS in those 46 at-bats? A cool 1.195.

As for Hoskins, he's hitting .357 in 42 at bats this month with seven extra-base hits (including three home runs). He has also scored 16 runs, driven in nine more, and posted an OPS of 1.130.

