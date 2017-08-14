Phillies MLB
062117.PhilsAdamHazeLee Ryan Lawrence/PhillyVoice

First-round pick Adam Haseley took another step toward the big leagues on Monday.

August 14, 2017

Phillies top pick Adam Haseley earns second promotion in six weeks

Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Draft Low-A Lakewood Lakewood BlueClaws Williamsport Crosscutters Mickey Moniak Prospects Adam Haseley
By Ryan Lawrence
PhillyVoice Staff

Seven weeks after making his pro debut, Adam Haseley has received his second promotion.

Haseley will continue his 2017 season with the Low-A Lakewood of the South Atlantic League, beginning on Tuesday night. Haseley’s second promotion – he began his career in the Gulf Coast League in late June and has spent the last six-plus weeks at short-season Williamsport – was made public by Williamsport’s official twitter account on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old Haseley, of course, was the Phillies first-round pick (8th overall) in this year’s MLB Draft. Haseley has hit .295 with a .374 OBP and .416 slugging percentage in 40 games since the draft.

Haseley slashed .270/.350/.380 with two home runs and nine doubles in 37 games with Williamsport, while walking 14 times and striking out 28 times in 158 plate appearances.

The Phils started Haseley in Williamsport, in part, because they wanted both him and 2016 No.1 overall pick Mickey Moniak to both continue to develop as center fielders. With just 21 games left in Lakewood’s season, it probably won’t be too challenging to give both players some reps in center field.

(It probably also wouldn’t be a terrible idea to let both play out of the designated hitter spot, too, at times – particularly the 19-year-old Moniak, who has already played in 107 games this season – to save their legs at the end of a long summer).

RyanLawrence

Ryan Lawrence

ryan@phillyvoice.com

