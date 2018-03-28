March 28, 2018

Don't wait to register for The Philly 10K

Race ends with a big party and frozen custard

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Stock_Carroll - Running outside Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A group of men running together.

Registration recently opened for The Philly 10K, and you'll want to act fast if you plan on running in it. The popular summer race is limited to 5,000 runners.

It costs $64 to sign up, with a $5 processing fee.

RELATED: What it's really like at Daybreaker, the early morning dance party | For eight weeks, there will be free fitness classes at Dilworth Park

After securing a spot at the starting line, you can look forward to a 6.2-mile run and a big post-race party.

Here's how The Philly 10K describes the course:

The race is a slice of authentic South Philly and Center City, passing through two of Philadelphia’s most vibrant corridors (13th Street + East Passyunk) and past one of its most historic (Italian Market), along with 76 city blocks that most of us have walked, shopped, biked, BBQ’d, slept, or given tearful high fives and hugs after an Eagles Super Bowl victory on.

Maybe reminiscing about the night the Eagles beat the Patriots will help you set a PR.

After finishing the race, all participants are invited to a South Philly block party, where a specialty Shake Shack frozen custard featuring Federal Donuts awaits each runner.

The Philly 10K 2018

Sunday, Aug. 26
7:30 a.m. | $69 registration
Eighth and South streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147

