December 22, 2017

Philly area could see a wintry mix, snow on Christmas morning

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Snow
Christmas snow National Weather Service/

The Philadelphia area could see an early Christmas morning wintry mix and possible snow, forecasts indicated on Friday night.

Mild temperatures and a steady rain throughout the day Saturday are expected to make way for blustery conditions late this weekend and next week.

Depending on where the system sets up, the National Weather Service calls for a good chance of rain, snow or a mix before 1 a.m. Monday, with rain then setting in between 1 and 4 a.m., forecasters said. A mix is then likely from there until about 7 a.m., after which the precipitation could turn into a snowfall before the system clears out.

Much of Christmas Day is shaping up to be clear and blustery, with temperatures dipping into the 20s Christmas night. (Bundle up, Eagles fans.)

While some type of weather is looking more likely, don't count on a rare Christmas snowstorm, Philly. 

Not this time, anyway.


053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia National Weather Service Holidays

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.