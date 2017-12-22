Philly area could see a wintry mix, snow on Christmas morning

The Philadelphia area could see an early Christmas morning wintry mix and possible snow, forecasts indicated on Friday night.

Mild temperatures and a steady rain throughout the day Saturday are expected to make way for blustery conditions late this weekend and next week.

Depending on where the system sets up, the National Weather Service calls for a good chance of rain, snow or a mix before 1 a.m. Monday, with rain then setting in between 1 and 4 a.m., forecasters said. A mix is then likely from there until about 7 a.m., after which the precipitation could turn into a snowfall before the system clears out.

Much of Christmas Day is shaping up to be clear and blustery, with temperatures dipping into the 20s Christmas night. (Bundle up, Eagles fans.)



While some type of weather is looking more likely, don't count on a rare Christmas snowstorm, Philly.

Not this time, anyway.



