Philly bars offer limited edition Weyerbacher brew to raise money for veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, Devil’s Den is hosting a fundraiser Friday that will let you raise money for veterans simply by trying a tasty-sounding, new beer.



Devil’s Den owner Erin Wallace and general manager Kris Hagan, an Air Force vet himself, collaborated with Easton, Pa.-based Weyerbacher Brewing to create Integri-tea, a dark amber Saison brewed with candy syrup and oolong tea. One-hundred percent of the Integri-tea proceeds will benefit the National Military Family Association.

The South Philly beer bar, known best for its duck fries and 200+ international and domestic bottles, will also raise money through raffle tickets sold Friday night. The bar hopes to top the $2,500 in donations it raised last year.

If you can’t make it to Devil’s Den, the Weyerbacher beer will be available at other bars around the rest of the city as well, including Cinder, Brü, Old Eagle Tavern, Varga Bar, Butcher Bar, and the tasting rooms at Weyerbacher and Free Will Brewing Company.

Other kegs of the beer also have been donated to 2SP Brewing Company and Evil Genius Beer Company, with a full 100 percent of those kegs’ proceeds going to the National Military Family Association.

Devil’s Den taps the keg at 5 p.m. Friday and the fundraiser will continue until closing at 2 a.m.