Recycling Electronics
052217_Ecycling Source/City of High Point, N.C.

Electronic waste.

May 22, 2017

Philly councilman holding e-cycling event to discard electronics

Recycling Electronics Philadelphia Waste Events Trash
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Are you tired of staring at that 32-inch tube TV you claim to be keeping for the sake of a VHS you'll never watch? How about your dead vacuum cleaner and yellowing cordless landline? 

It's not too late for a little spring cleaning. Philadelphia City Councilman Brian O'Neill (10th District) will be holding an e-cycling event early next month outside his office in Rhawnhurst. 

"Residents will be able to safely and securely dispose of any old or unused electronic devices such as computers, cell phones, or televisions," O'Neill said in a release. 

The event will be held Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-noon at 7522 Castor Ave.

Anyone with questions about the event is asked to contact or visit one of Councilman O'Neill's five offices

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Food

Slim Jim

We tried the Philly cheesesteak-inspired Slim Jim; should you?

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

LGBTQ

LGBTQ Flags philadelphia

Pennsylvania seeks workaround to protect LGBTQ individuals

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.