Philly councilman holding e-cycling event to discard electronics

Are you tired of staring at that 32-inch tube TV you claim to be keeping for the sake of a VHS you'll never watch? How about your dead vacuum cleaner and yellowing cordless landline?

It's not too late for a little spring cleaning. Philadelphia City Councilman Brian O'Neill (10th District) will be holding an e-cycling event early next month outside his office in Rhawnhurst.

"Residents will be able to safely and securely dispose of any old or unused electronic devices such as computers, cell phones, or televisions," O'Neill said in a release.



The event will be held Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-noon at 7522 Castor Ave.

Anyone with questions about the event is asked to contact or visit one of Councilman O'Neill's five offices.