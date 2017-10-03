Philly is getting a new pop culture convention

Get ready to geek out: Philly is getting another comic con. This event, however, will actually be held in the city.

ReedPOP, the event organizing company behind New York Comic Con and Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, announced on Monday the launch of Keystone Comic Con.

The first convention will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City from Sept. 14-16, 2018. The event will feature an "an all-star lineup of comic and pop culture guests, engaging panels and best in class exhibitors," according to ReedPOP.

ReedPOP says Keystone Comic Con will feature all the things fans have come to expect from the New York and Seattle events, but with an added "local twist."

"Bringing together legendary comic talent, comic publishers, small press, entertainment guests and anime, ReedPOP is crafting an incredible experience that will represent the best of pop culture in Philadelphia and allow fans to discover new content and celebrate their passions," a press release read.

The company told newsarama.com it expects attendance to reach about 80,000 by Keystone Comic Con's fifth year.

The Philadelphia area already has "The Great Philadelphia Comic Con!" That event, however, is held in Oaks, Montgomery County.

Tickets for Keystone Comic Con will go on sale in early 2018.