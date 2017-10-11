Food & Drink Cities
01-110415_Marquis_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

HipCityVeg, 127 South 18th Street Philadelphia.

October 11, 2017

Philly lands in top 20 American foodie cities

Food & Drink Cities Philadelphia Restaurants Food United States Affordability Cooking
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

It's not very clear whether calling someone a "foodie," a term that took root in the early eighties, is supposed to be a compliment or an insult.

On one hand, it conveys above-average knowledge and enthusiasm for all things related to eating. Why would that ever be a bad thing? Well, because it falls squarely under the umbrella of "bougie" characteristics that strain for a refinement not technically deserved, according to those foodier than thou. 

Look at this way. Foodie culture is why we have a gourmet grilled cheese spot at Reading Terminal Market. 

End of the day, it's a creative revolt against mechanistic routines in our diets. Take it as a compliment.

In its latest analysis, personal finance site WalletHub looks at the best foodie cities in the United States. 

Philly takes a lot of pride in its restaurant scene and neighborhood CSAs, for good reason. Authentic world cuisine can be found all over the place, high-end restaurants pop-up regularly in Center City and adventurous experiments like Fishtown's Mad Rex show we're willing to explore new territory in dining.

WalletHub's methodology takes multiple factors into account—everything from diversity, accessibility and quality to the affordability of groceries and restaurant meals, the number of restaurants per capita and a variety of other desirables.

Out of 182 cities, Philly came in respectably at number 14. We were ranked 86th in the general category of Affordability and 15th in Diversity, Accessibility and Quality.

Here are the top 10 foodie cities in the U.S.:

1. San Francisco, California

2. Portland, Oregon,

3. New York, New York

4. Los Angeles, California

5. Miami, Florida

6. Orlando, Florida

7. Austin, Texas

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

9. San Diego, California

10. Seattle, Washington

Check out the full rankings here.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Courts

12172015_kathryn_knott2_AP.

Judge declines to dismiss retaliation lawsuit against Kathryn Knott, father

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Technology

laptop

Why are file sizes only getting bigger, not smaller?

Sixers

Sixers special beer

You can drink a beer inspired by Joel Embiid during 76ers season

Escapes

Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.