Philly Loves Beer to host Microbrew & Music Festival

Philly Loves Beer will host the Philadelphia Microbrew & Music Festival on the last weekend of September, with proceeds going to support Hurricane Harvey victims and cleanup efforts in the Houston and Florida areas through the Houston Food Bank, Houston Humane Society and other Florida-based charities.

As the name suggests, the festival will feature plenty of beer and live music, plus food from notable Philly chefs.



The entertainment will include reggae music, DJs, a tribute to Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers, a tribute to jazz saxophonist John Coltrane, marching bands, a massive silent disco, the 3-D Pink Floyd Laser Light Show, comedy acts, spoken-word acts and many local bands.

The exact lineups for Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, have not yet been announced.

Tickets for each day of the festival are $55 per person and include access to all entertainment, five beer sample tokens and a commemorative glass.

More drink tokens can be purchased at the festival, which is expecting to have around 300 brews, wines, ciders and meads to choose from. Be on the lookout for a few rare beers, too.

There's also a VIP option for $150 that includes 10 beer tokens, a private area with private bathrooms, a VIP viewing area at certain stages, a bonfire, outdoor games and food sampling.

Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend the festival, which will take place at Festival Pier.