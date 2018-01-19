Philly meteorologist: Don't like what I'm wearing? 'I don't need to know!'

Got a problem with Cecily Tynan's outfit? Keep it to yourself.

That's the message the longtime 6ABC meteorologist had for her fans in a Facebook post Wednesday. After filling in for sick co-worker Adam Joseph, she did a broadcast in a "sweater, slacks & boots" on a chilly winter day.

She said a viewer called her choice of clothing "unprofessional," prompting her to remind those watching she's not interested in their fashion critique:

I posted a clip of my outfit. But, it's not to solicit your opinion on what I was wearing. Frankly, I don't think it is appropriate for people to use social media to criticize the appearance of others. Usually, the target is a woman, which adds the element of sexism. It happens a lot, to many on-air women.

Anchors and reporters have to choose their own wardrobes, Tynan noted, and do their own hair and makeup. They sometimes consult the station's stylist who will give her opinion, but that's her job and "not anyone else's."

I studied for years to become a meteorologist. I've worked at the best TV station in the country, in my opinion, for nearly 23 years. I'm much more concerned with my forecast than my wardrobe. But, of course, this is TV. It's visual. So, I do my best to look "professional" every single day. But, you can't please 100% of viewers 100% of the time. So, if you don't like what I'm wearing any particular day, please follow the rule I teach my children: "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all." I'll wear something different the next day.

This isn't the first time a Philly TV news personality has clapped back at viewers who took issue with on-air appearances. In 2015, CBS3 meteorologist Katie Fehlinger chided the "haters" who made particularly disgusting remarks about her pregnant belly.

As Fehlinger noted at the time, her profession, by nature, makes her subject to criticism — anyone in media can relate to some degree. But women in particular often endure targeted attacks in regards to the way they look. Using a modified version of the rule Tynan teaches her kids, here's a guideline for that type of commentary: If you don't have anything nice to say, shut up.