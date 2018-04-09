Philly officer gets prison sentence in drugs-for-sex case

A former Philadelphia police officer was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to swapping drugs for sex.

Stanley Davis, 50, of Philadelphia, who was assigned as a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working on narcotics investigations, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick for distribution of controlled substances, according to Philadelphia police.

In the fall of 2016, Davis approached two women attempting to buy drugs in Kensington, a neighborhood at the center of the city's opioid crisis, officials said.

He exchanged phone numbers with the women and began texting them. The conversations eventually became sexual in nature, prosecutors had said.

Davis entered into a sexual relationship with the first woman and later had a sexual relationship with the second woman. In each of the relationships, Davis provided each woman with controlled substances, including heroin and crack.

“The conduct of former Philadelphia Police Officer Stan Davis is reprehensible” said new U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain in a news release. “The Kensington area of Philadelphia has long been ravaged by the impact of the drug trade, and Davis served his own agenda by preying on the vulnerability of women struggling with drug use. Unlike Davis, the overwhelming majority of the men and women of the Philadelphia Police Department are dedicated servants to the community whose fine reputations should not be tarnished by the outrageous conduct of this one police officer.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. Livermore.