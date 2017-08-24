Internet Trolls
Trolls golubovy/iStock

Live shot of someone trolling you right now.

August 24, 2017

Philly is one of the worst cities for internet trolls, most unsurprising study finds

Internet Trolls Philadelphia Las Vegas Studies
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A new study has found something that should not surprise any Philadelphian who has spent any amount of time on the comment sections for local news websites.

The study, conducted by Wired in partnership with comment platform Disqus, tried to find the worst places in the United States for internet trolls.

RELATED: Pennsylvania radio station's Twitter account becomes accidental poetry

Wired analyzed 92 million comments over a 16-month period on Disqus, a commonly used program for media outlets, including PhillyVoice. They looked at almost 2 million individual commenters on more than 7,000 separate forums.

German data research company Statista took Wired's findings and put them in a nice little chart. And what do you know: Just behind Las Vegas, in second place, is Philly, with 10.7 percent of all comments being deemed hostile.

Infographic: The U.S. Cities With The Most Toxic Trolls | Statista 

"But most outspoken commenters on the Philadelphia interwebs are so thoughtful and polite," said one badly misinformed, hypothetical person.

You can read more about the study here. Please leave your measured and insightful responses in the comments below.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Social Media

Frank Rizzo

Italian Market Facebook apologizes to Helen Gym after posting emotional call for resignation

Free Food

waffle

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.