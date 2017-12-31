Philly opens temporary warming center in response to bitter cold

With temperatures in Philadelphia steadily in the teens and low 20s this week, the city has opened a temporary warming center for those in need of shelter.

Cione Recreation Center at 2600 Aramingo Avenue will serve as the warming station. It opened at 5 p.m. Saturday and will continue operating until Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.

Hot drinks, blankets and toiletries are available at the center for those in need, as well as mental health and drug and alcohol outreach services.

The opening of the warming center is not just in response to the cold, but also part of Philly's continued efforts to battle the heroin and opioid epidemic in the Kensington and Fairhill neighborhoods.

City residents are encouraged to call the Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-198 if they see a homeless person sleeping on the street.