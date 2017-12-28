Philly police officer fatally shoots unarmed man who fled in wanted Honda

Philadelphia police fatally shot an unarmed man who fled in a car that cops were pursuing related to a homicide investigation in Germantown on Wednesday night, authorities said.

It was later determined that the man, who had been driving the car, was not a person of interest in the homicide, First Deputy Commissioner Myron Patterson said during a press briefing Thursday.

The man was shot after police had attempted to stop his vehicle. The man fled in the car, striking one of the officers, the unmarked police vehicle and several parked cars, Patterson said.

Patterson vowed that police will conduct a "very objective, transparent and comprehensive investigation" into the shooting.



The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 7:18 a.m. Thursday at Einstein Medical Center.

According to Patterson, two plainclothes officers, driving an unmarked car, spotted a 2013 Honda wanted in connection with a homicide that took place Dec. 21 on the 1800 block of East Atlantic Avenue.

The officers flipped on their police lights, prompting the Honda to stop along Nedro Avenue. But when an officer approached the stopped vehicle, the driver sped off, striking one of the officers in the process, Patterson said. The Honda crashed into several cars before coming to a stop near Nedro and Opal streets.

When the driver exited the Honda, a plainclothes officer gave "repeated commands" to show his hands, Patterson said. When he did not, an officer fired a single shot that struck the victim in the head.



The officers had been alerted that any occupants of the wanted Honda should be considered "armed and dangerous," Patterson said.



No weapon was recovered. The man did not have any outstanding warrants for any felonies, Patterson said.



The names of the police officers involved in the incident will be released within 72 hours, Patterson said. The identity of the victim will be disclosed once his family is notified.

It is unclear whether the man knew the owner of the Honda or that it was connected to a homicide.

"The investigative process is still unfolding," Patterson said. "We're trying to be as transparent as we can. We don't want to give you any misinformation."

Police are still canvassing the crime scene in search of witnesses and video, Patterson said. Because the officers were in plainclothes, they were not wearing body cameras.



A female passenger who was in the Honda sustained minor injuries and also was transported to Einstein Medical Center.