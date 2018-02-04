February 04, 2018

Philly police swap out Crisco, ban median parking on Super Bowl Sunday

A couple changes to keep in mind tonight.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Eagles
South Broad Street parking Andrew Parent/PhillyVoice

South Broad Street near Passyunk Avenue, looking north. Drivers whose cars are parked along the sides of South Broad or in the median strip will need to find another place to park before 2 p.m. Sunday because of parking restrictions put in place for the Eagles game, police said.

Parking in the median of South Broad Street -- a time-honored and fully illegal tradition in South Philly -- will be actually banned Sunday in anticipation of Super Bowl LII.

After the Philadelphia Eagles took the NFC Championship title two weeks ago, fans flooded the streets in celebration. Perhaps anticipating the possibility for a similar outcome from tonight's game, the Philadelphia Police have officially banned parking there starting 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 through 3 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5. The same measures were taken for the NFC game.

The notification applies to Broad Street from Lombard Street southward to Oregon Avenue.

Additionally, the police are switching it up after the now-infamous use of Crisco to deter Eagles fans from climbing city poles backfired. On Super Bowl Sunday police were seen throughout the city greasing light poles with hydraulic fluid instead. That stuff is water-resistant, so the rain won’t change things for aspiring climbers, either.


Looks like the city didn’t need that offer from PornHub after all. Win or lose, though, stay safe tonight!

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Eagles Philadelphia Social Media Philadelphia Eagles Broad Street Parking Crisco

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Nelson Agholor receives intravenous fluids to cope with flu-like symptoms
020318NelsonAgholor

Skylines

Green with envy? Comcast Center skips Eagles party on Philly skyline
02022018_Philly_Skyline_Eagles_full_DR

Eagles

Kevin Hart apologizes to Vikings fans on behalf of Philly
Carroll - Kevin Hart

Film

M. Night Shyamalan, 'Creed 2' looking for extras in the Philly area
11232015_creed_website

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Mailbag: Who is going to win Super Bowl MVP?
020218JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.