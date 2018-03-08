March 08, 2018

Philly suburb ranked second-best place to live in United States

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Duportall Chesterbrook Source/PhillyVoice

Duportail House in Chesterbrook, Chester County, is an 18th Century mansion that now serves as an event space.

The latest annual rankings from neighborhood analytics firm Niche gives a major nod to one Philadelphia suburb in 2018, calling it the second-best place to live in the United States.

The Pittsburgh-based firm, which provides report cards and insights on towns around the country, identified Chesterbrook, Chester County, as a model community to raise a family in America.

Niche's data came from sources including the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and Department of Education, along with millions of resident reviews.

Located about 20 miles north and west of Philadelphia, Chesterbrook is a section of Tredyffrin Township. It has a population of 4,693 people and a median home value of $312,600. The median rent is $1,991.

The only areas where Chesterbrook was docked points in Niche's rankings were cost of living and weather, as seen in the report card below.

NoneSource/Niche.com

Chesterbrook report card from Niche.com.

Here are Niche's Top 10 places to live in the United States:

1. Carmel, Indiana
2. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania
3. Clarendon Hills, Illinois (Chicago suburb)
4. Richmond Heights, Missouri (St. Louis suburb)
5. Okemos, Michigan
6. Buffalo Grove, Illinois (Chicago suburb)
7. Clayton, Missouri (St. Louis suburb)
8. Brentwood, Missouri (St. Louis suburb)
9. Birmingham, Michigan (Detroit suburb)
10. Dublin, Ohio (Columbus suburb)

Niche also updated its annual ranking of the top neighborhoods in Philadelphia. Here's the revised top 10 for 2018.

1. Graduate Hospital
2. Bella Vista
3. Fitler Square
4. Washington Square West
5. Old City
6. Society Hill
7. Queen Village
8. Northern Liberties
9. Hawthorne (in South Philadelphia)
10. Rittenhouse

Check out Niche's website for a complete breakdown of data and rankings from across the United States.

