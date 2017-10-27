Philly suburbs: Who lost these two pigs?

Did you lose a pair of pigs? Are you located in or around Elkins Park, Montgomery County?

Well, they found your pigs, dude, so come get them. Cheltenham police posted pictures of the two pigs late Thursday night. Apparently, this has happened before:

Never thought we'd have to post about this again...Anyone lose a pair of pigs in Elkins Park? These two are currently guests of the Township and are "hogging" space in the kennel. If they're yours let us know (proof of pig ownership required).

Cheltenham Township Police/Facebook Cheltenham Township police are looking for the owner of these two pigs found in Elkins Park on Thursday.

Whose pigs are these? If no one claims them, I will. I'd love a pet pig. So come get your pigs, pig owner.