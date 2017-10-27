Animals Odd News
Elkins Pigs Cheltenham Township Police/Facebook

Cheltenham Township police are looking for the owner of these two pigs found in Elkins Park on Thursday.

October 27, 2017

Philly suburbs: Who lost these two pigs?

Animals Odd News Elkins Park Montgomery County Pigs Pets
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Did you lose a pair of pigs? Are you located in or around Elkins Park, Montgomery County?

Well, they found your pigs, dude, so come get them. Cheltenham police posted pictures of the two pigs late Thursday night. Apparently, this has happened before:

Never thought we'd have to post about this again...Anyone lose a pair of pigs in Elkins Park? These two are currently guests of the Township and are "hogging" space in the kennel. If they're yours let us know (proof of pig ownership required).

NoneCheltenham Township Police/Facebook

Cheltenham Township police are looking for the owner of these two pigs found in Elkins Park on Thursday.

Whose pigs are these? If no one claims them, I will. I'd love a pet pig. So come get your pigs, pig owner.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Animal abuse

Community rallies behind dog left for dead in trash outside Philly rec center

Media

Dodgers Stadium

FOX29 cuts into World Series with commercials, broadcasts game without announcers

Eagles

102517CJBeathard

Eagles would be wise to beware the heavy underdog

Wellness

hangovers

Why do hangovers get worse with age?

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.