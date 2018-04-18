Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018

The eighth annual Philly Tech Week will take place Friday, April 27, through Saturday, May 5.

During those nine days, there will be 99 events across Philadelphia celebrating technology and innovation.

Below we've listed five free ones that are worth checking out during Philly Tech Week 2018.



Head to The Schmidt's Commons to play in the outdoor app arcade. Local game developers will present their products for attendees to try out.

Friday, April 27

5-10 p.m. | Free

The Schmidt's Commons

1001 N. Second St. Philadelphia, PA 19123



At this presentation and discussion, a diverse panel of local experts will explore how the technological advances of today will affect the Philadelphia of tomorrow.

"The world will change more in the next 20 years than it has in the last 300 years," states the event description.



Tuesday, May 1

10 a.m. to noon | Free with RSVP

Public Health Management Corporation

1500 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Tech leaders will discuss how hot tech trends become realities. After the discussion, attendees will break into small groups for more in-depth conversation with each panelist, followed by cocktails and networking.

Tuesday, May 1

4:30-7 p.m. | Free with RSVP

One Logan Square's 26th floor conference center

One Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Local startups will show off their newest tech at the Franklin Institute during this massive expo.

Tuesday, May 1

6-9 p.m. | Free with RSVP

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Clarip CEO Andy Sambandam will lead a roundtable discussion on the implications of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica news and the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for the business and startup community in Philadelphia.



Friday, May 4

9-10:30 a.m. | Free with RSVP

WeWork

1900 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Not interested in any of those? See the full list of events here. You can search for events by date or by category (creative, access, development, civic, business, media and science).



Philly Tech Week is sponsored by Comcast and organized by Technical.ly Philly.

Friday, April 27 through Saturday, May 5

Various locations in Philadelphia