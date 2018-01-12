January 12, 2018

Philly-themed cheesesteak spot, dive bar Passyunk Avenue opening in London

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Sixers and Eagles aren't the only London-bound sigils of the city of Philadelphia.

A full-blown cheesesteak spot and dive bar will soon become a refuge for Philly tourists and others in search of the city's authentic sandwich of choice.

Passyunk Avenue is opening next month courtesy of JP Teti, a New Jersey native and founder of the popular Liberty Cheesesteak Company food truck.

"The authentic Philly Cheesesteak is as much about the cultural identity of the city from which it originates as it is about the right ingredients assembled in the right way," says the food truck's website. "This cannot be faked."

The attention to detail in these cheesesteaks seems meticulous enough to hold off any concerns Passyunk Avenue will be an unworthy embassy. Liberty Cheesesteak Company is so well-reviewed by locals that BuzzFeed once put it in its list of the top 20 sandwiches every Londoner needs to eat.

All of the ingredients, right down to the wiz, are house-made and butchered by Teti and his staff,

The new restaurant and bar will be located at 80 Cleveland St. in London. Stay tuned for updates at the restaurant's Facebook page and website.

