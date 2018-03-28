Nursing mothers who travel will have new refuge to breastfeed at PHL

More public places throughout Philadelphia are getting equipped with proper amenities for breastfeeding mothers, with Philadelphia International Airport the latest thoroughfare to offer a lactation lounge.



Located post-security in Terminal F – the terminal which has undergone a multi-million dollar makeover in the last few years – is a new Mamava Lactation Suite, a self-contained mobile pod designed for women to comfortably nurse. The four-by-eight-foot pods come equipped with benches, fold-down tables, outlets, and lockable doors and can comfortably fit a traveler with her baby and luggage in tow.

Nursing moms can reserve and unlock the pod by downloading the Mamava app, which also offers a map with the locations of other lactation suites. The Mamava app also shows where other “pumping-friendly” places can be found, including PHL’s Minute Suites in the A-B connector.



“We are proud to provide another place where traveling mothers can breastfeed and pump milk for their children,” PHL Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said in a press release.

PHL’s Mamava installation comes just a few months after the Wells Fargo Center became the first Pennsylvania sports arena to install one.