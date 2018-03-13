Photo of Joe Biden talking with homeless man goes viral

March 13, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden is no longer in office, but that doesn't mean he's done taking time to talk to constituents.
In a photo that's since gone viral, Biden, a Scranton native who served as a U.S. senator from Delaware, is seen stopping to talk with an apparently homeless man outside the Georgetown AMC movie theater Thursday night.
Caleb Baca took the photo and told FOX5 in Washington, D.C. that Biden appeared to write something down on a piece of paper and hand it to the man.
City businessman Paul Equale posted the photo to Facebook. It has since been shared more than 130,000 times and liked by nearly 190,000 users.
"Character is about what you do when no one is watching," Equale wrote.
Biden is reportedly considering a 2020 presidential run. Polls show the 75-year-old is an early favorite, although he hasn't officially announced a campaign.