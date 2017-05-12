Rowing Sports
01_051217_DadVailRegatta_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The 2017 Dad Vail Regatta will take place on the Schuylkill River from Friday, May 12, through Saturday, May 13. This team just crossed the finish line on Friday, May 12.

May 12, 2017

PHOTOS: The 2017 Dad Vail Regatta

By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 Dad Vail Regatta is being held Friday, May 12, through Saturday May 13 along the Schuylkill River near Kelly Drive. The regatta happens annually and draws competitors from over 100 colleges and universities nationwide. More information on the annual event can be found on the Regatta's website.

Below is a series of photos from day 1 of the 2017 Dad Vail Regatta.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rowers from the Rollins College crew team unload after a race on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Dad Vail Regatta.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

For those unfamiliar with the event's history, the regatta is named for rowing coach Harry Emerson “Dad” Vail.“


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

It is the largest collegiate regatta in the United States, with participants from more than 100 colleges and universities.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Although Friday's weather was cool and overcast, the forecast for Saturday is calling for a washout.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Dad Vail races take place on a six-lane, Olympic-length course. The start is at Kelly Drive and Hunting Park Avenue and ends at the grandstands near the Columbia Avenue Bridge.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dozens of teams and their supporters set up tents along the shore near the grandstands on Kelly Drive.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A rower lays back in his seat immediately after sprinting to the finish line, Friday, May 12, 2017.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An athlete from Emory University relaxes between races on Friday afternoon, May 12 at the 2017 Dad Vail Regatta.


