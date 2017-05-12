PHOTOS: The 2017 Dad Vail Regatta

The 2017 Dad Vail Regatta is being held Friday, May 12, through Saturday May 13 along the Schuylkill River near Kelly Drive. The regatta happens annually and draws competitors from over 100 colleges and universities nationwide. More information on the annual event can be found on the Regatta's website.

Below is a series of photos from day 1 of the 2017 Dad Vail Regatta.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Rowers from the Rollins College crew team unload after a race on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Dad Vail Regatta.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice For those unfamiliar with the event's history, the regatta is named for rowing coach Harry Emerson “Dad” Vail.“

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice It is the largest collegiate regatta in the United States, with participants from more than 100 colleges and universities.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Although Friday's weather was cool and overcast, the forecast for Saturday is calling for a washout.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Dad Vail races take place on a six-lane, Olympic-length course. The start is at Kelly Drive and Hunting Park Avenue and ends at the grandstands near the Columbia Avenue Bridge.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Dozens of teams and their supporters set up tents along the shore near the grandstands on Kelly Drive.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A rower lays back in his seat immediately after sprinting to the finish line, Friday, May 12, 2017.