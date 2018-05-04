PHOTOS: 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia presented The Runway, a contemporary lunchtime fashion show which benefited the 2018 Daisy Days fundraising campaign supporting the fight against Sickle Cell Anemia on Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.

The Runway showcased stylish ensembles by boutiques including Delsette, Joan Shepp, Kirna Zabête, Lilly Pulitzer, Nicole Miller and Skirt modeled by media personalities, local celebrities, and supporters and patients of the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP).

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Lauren Hart at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Cindy Webster of SportsRadio 94WIP walks the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Erinn Hakstol walks the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice A few kids walk the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Two sisters looking darling in their Lilly Pulitzer at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Madeline Bell, president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia speaks at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice The emcee for the afternoon was Karen Rogers of 6ABC at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Joann Massengill, Andrea Freundlich, Maryanne Dean, Sandy Annesley and Claire Hardon at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Joy Palazzese, Allison Miller and Sandy Adzick at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.

