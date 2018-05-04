PHOTOS: 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show

Sharrie Williams of 6ABC walks the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia presented The Runway, a contemporary lunchtime fashion show which benefited the 2018 Daisy Days fundraising campaign supporting the fight against Sickle Cell Anemia on Tuesday, May1 at the Bellevue.
The Runway showcased stylish ensembles by boutiques including Delsette, Joan Shepp, Kirna Zabête, Lilly Pulitzer, Nicole Miller and Skirt modeled by media personalities, local celebrities, and supporters and patients of the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP).
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Lauren Hart at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Cindy Webster of SportsRadio 94WIP walks the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.