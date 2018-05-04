May 04, 2018

PHOTOS: 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show

Walking 'The Runway' while fighting for a good cause

By HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor
Galleries Fashion
Hughe - CHOP 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sharrie Williams of 6ABC walks the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia presented The Runway, a contemporary lunchtime fashion show which benefited the 2018 Daisy Days fundraising campaign supporting the fight against Sickle Cell Anemia on Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue. 

The Runway showcased stylish ensembles by boutiques including Delsette, Joan Shepp, Kirna Zabête, Lilly Pulitzer, Nicole Miller and Skirt modeled by media personalities, local celebrities, and supporters and patients of the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP). 

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Lauren Hart at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Cindy Webster of SportsRadio 94WIP walks the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


RELATED: CHOP holds streak as best-ranked pediatrics department in United States | CHOP: 'Antidepressive' behavior in new animal test offers hope for humans | Protecting our children from E. coli as outbreak worsens

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Erinn Hakstol walks the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

A few kids walk the runway at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Two sisters looking darling in their Lilly Pulitzer at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Madeline Bell, president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia speaks at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The emcee for the afternoon was Karen Rogers of 6ABC at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Joann Massengill, Andrea Freundlich, Maryanne Dean, Sandy Annesley and Claire Hardon at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Joy Palazzese, Allison Miller and Sandy Adzick at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Carole Ginsburg, Neysa Maisel, Shelby Ginsburg, Tracy Ginsburg, Jane Ginsburg and Alrene Ginsburg at CHOP presents the 2018 Daisy Days Fashion Show Tuesday, May 1 at the Bellevue.


HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Galleries Fashion Philadelphia Sportsradio 94WIP CHOP 6ABC Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Second guesses
050418-BrettBrown-USAToday

Schools

Who is the 'Catfish' DJ who infiltrated a Philly school?
Jerez Coleman Kidd Cole

Comedians

Colin Mochrie from 'Whose Line?' shatters the fourth wall
Colin Mochrie

Eagles

NFC East 2018 draft grades: Cowboys edition
050318LeightonVanderEsch

Universities

North Philly protesters tell Temple to build football stadium at Ambler campus
Ambler Temple Flyer

Wawa

Forget Wawa and Sheetz: This is Pennsylvania's BEST gas station convenience store
Sunoco South Philly

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.