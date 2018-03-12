PHOTOS: The 21st annual Fur Ball

The 21st Annual Fur Ball was held at the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum on Saturday, March 10.

This year’s theme was Havana Nights. Guests dressed in Caribbean outfits, danced to the tunes of DJ Perry Angelozzi, enjoyed the taste of Cuba, including mojitos and Cuban fare, while checking out the nifty '50s cars on display at the museum. Many stopped by Cappelli Brothers Cigar Company for a smoke.

Honorees this year included former Gov. Ed Rendell, a longtime animal lover, who paid tribute to his recently deceased dog, Maggie, and the cable TV channel Animal Planet. All proceeds from the Fur Ball benefitted the shelter and care of homeless animals at Morris Animal Refuge.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Lewis Checchia, Executive Director of Morris Animal Refuge, and Bruce Bonner, Board Member of Morris Animal Refuge, pose with Daisy.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Sally Wirts says hello to Elsa, the pup.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Mary Scuderi, Norah Mallen, Charles Mallen, Clare Morrison, Executive Director of The Mac Fund and Steve Morrison, from WMMR's The Preston & Steve Show, served as MC for the Fur Ball.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Donielle Powell, Wayne D. Humphrey, Morris Animal Refuge Board President, Marc Scholtyssek and Amanda Olivier pose for the camera.

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Katherine Orr and Mark Duszak

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Kristen Maxey and Brian Lipstein

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Liberty Britton, Sarah Theobald and Kylie Flett, committee members of the 21st Annual Fur Ball

HughE Dillon /for PhillyVoice Former Pennsylvania Gov. Edward G. Rendell was honored with The Elizabeth Morris Award. Rendell is a well-known dog lover, and as governor, signed legislation increasing the standard of care for dogs in kennels and reconstituted the Dog Law Advisory Board.

