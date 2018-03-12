March 12, 2018

PHOTOS: The 21st annual Fur Ball

Saturday night's Caribbean-themed soiree benefitted the furry friends at Morris Animal Refuge

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
The 21st Annual Fur Ball was held at the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum on Saturday, March 10. 

This year’s theme was Havana Nights. Guests dressed in Caribbean outfits, danced to the tunes of DJ Perry Angelozzi, enjoyed the taste of Cuba, including mojitos and Cuban fare, while checking out the nifty '50s cars on display at the museum. Many stopped by Cappelli Brothers Cigar Company for a smoke. 

Honorees this year included former Gov. Ed Rendell, a longtime animal lover, who paid tribute to his recently deceased dog, Maggie, and the cable TV channel Animal Planet. All proceeds from the Fur Ball benefitted the shelter and care of homeless animals at Morris Animal Refuge.

Lewis Checchia, Executive Director of Morris Animal Refuge, and Bruce Bonner, Board Member of Morris Animal Refuge, pose with Daisy.


Sally Wirts says hello to Elsa, the pup.


Mary Scuderi, Norah Mallen, Charles Mallen, Clare Morrison, Executive Director of The Mac Fund and Steve Morrison, from WMMR's The Preston & Steve Show, served as MC for the Fur Ball.


Donielle Powell, Wayne D. Humphrey, Morris Animal Refuge Board President, Marc Scholtyssek and Amanda Olivier pose for the camera.


Katherine Orr and Mark Duszak


Kristen Maxey and Brian Lipstein


Liberty Britton, Sarah Theobald and Kylie Flett, committee members of the 21st Annual Fur Ball


Former Pennsylvania Gov. Edward G. Rendell was honored with The Elizabeth Morris Award. Rendell is a well-known dog lover, and as governor, signed legislation increasing the standard of care for dogs in kennels and reconstituted the Dog Law Advisory Board.


At thehe 21st Annual Fur Ball, Morris Animal Refuge's signature event, the theme this year was Havana Nights with a mojito bar, Cuban-themed food, and a Cuban cigar bar.


Mike and Meg Rahmer


