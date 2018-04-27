April 27, 2018

PHOTOS: Athletes compete in the 124th Penn Relays

Women dominate opening day on track and field

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Galleries Penn Relays
Carroll - The 124th Penn Relays Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Magaly Tshipopo of Saint Augustine's University touches down while competing in the long jump Thursday afternoon in the 124th Penn Relays at Franklin Field.

For the 124th year, thousands of athletes from around the country and the world gathered at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field for the nation's oldest and largest track and field meet. High school and college women dominated the track on the first day of competition with events ranging from distance relay races to the pole vault, high jump and long jump. Here is a gallery of the competition from Thursday, April 26.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Higj school girls run in the 4x400-meter relay at Franklin Field during the 124th Penn Relays, Thursday, April 26, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lydia Bottelier of Palisades High School clears the high jump bar as runners compete simultaneously in the 4x400-meter relay at the 124th Penn Relays, Thursday, April 26, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Kaeli Thompson of Warwick Valley, NY, competes in the Penn Relays' high school girls pole vault championship, Thursday, April 26, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An athlete rests after competing in the 4x400-meter relay, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Franklin Field during the Penn Relays.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Runners wait to compete in the 4x400-meter relay at the 124th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Thursday, April 26, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hurdles stacked trackside at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field from women's championship races earlier in the day.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Haley Horvath of Notre Dame makes an attempt to clear the bar during the pole vault championship on Thursday afternoon of the 124th Penn Relays.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Runners sporting colorful compression socks from Upper Darby and Garnet Valley round a corner during the 4x400-meter relay, Thursday, April 26, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Villanova Wildcats took home their 16th win in the college women's distance medley relay championship race on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Penn Relays.


