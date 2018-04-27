PHOTOS: Athletes compete in the 124th Penn Relays

For the 124th year, thousands of athletes from around the country and the world gathered at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field for the nation's oldest and largest track and field meet. High school and college women dominated the track on the first day of competition with events ranging from distance relay races to the pole vault, high jump and long jump. Here is a gallery of the competition from Thursday, April 26.





Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Higj school girls run in the 4x400-meter relay at Franklin Field during the 124th Penn Relays, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Lydia Bottelier of Palisades High School clears the high jump bar as runners compete simultaneously in the 4x400-meter relay at the 124th Penn Relays, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Kaeli Thompson of Warwick Valley, NY, competes in the Penn Relays' high school girls pole vault championship, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

RELATED: Thousands to watch track & field stars compete at 124th Penn Relays | Gallery: The 122nd annual Penn Relays | The 121st annual Penn Relays

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice An athlete rests after competing in the 4x400-meter relay, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Franklin Field during the Penn Relays.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Runners wait to compete in the 4x400-meter relay at the 124th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Hurdles stacked trackside at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field from women's championship races earlier in the day.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Haley Horvath of Notre Dame makes an attempt to clear the bar during the pole vault championship on Thursday afternoon of the 124th Penn Relays.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Runners sporting colorful compression socks from Upper Darby and Garnet Valley round a corner during the 4x400-meter relay, Thursday, April 26, 2018.