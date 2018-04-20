PHOTOS: Colorful Chinese lanterns shine at Franklin Square

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square will be open to the public daily from May 1 until June 30, 2018.
Glowing in the morning's brisk spring sun, hundreds of Chinese lanterns are illuminated – and their 15,000 lights haven't even been switched on. All the while, 30 artists from China work meticulously welding frames, stringing lights, and tearing, glueing, and painting silk to create the 1,500 individual pieces to become the 2018 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square. It will take more than a month to create the spectacle, which will be open to the public from May 1 until June 30.
Here is a photo gallery preview of the work as it's being created.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
An artist carefully airbrushes the tail of a giant 200-foot-long Chinese dragon at Franklin Square, Friday, April 20, 2018.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
50,000 square-feet of silk is used to cover the frames of the lanterns.